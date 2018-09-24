The Manali-Leh highway in Jammu and Kashmir has been closed for traffic due to snowfall in the region, an official of the 38 Task Force of the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) said on Sunday. The 490-kilometres-long Manali-Leh highway, which passes through the Rohtang Pass (13,050 ft), Baralacha Pass (16,020 ft), Lachlungla Pass (16,620 ft) and Tanglangla (17,480 ft), is crucial for the movement of the armed forces and their supplies and wares to the areas ahead of Ladakh.

The 490-kilometres-long Manali-Leh highway, which passes through the Rohtang Pass (13,050 ft), Baralacha Pass (16,020 ft), Lachlungla Pass (16,620 ft) and Tanglangla (17,480 ft), is crucial for the movement of the armed forces and their supplies and wares to the areas ahead of Ladakh. Informing about the buses, that ply between Manali via Keylong, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation official said that it would take a week to restart bus services between Manali via Keylong and Leh.

The GREF is a wing of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that maintains crucial highways in the country.

Issuing an advisory, a spokesperson said since there are chances of continuous snowfall and rain till September 25, locals and tourists are advised not to go beyond Marhi and higher reaches of Rohtang Pass.

According to a transport official, bus service between Manali and Kaza have been temporarily suspended. Also, the 13,050-feet-high Rohtang Pass has been closed for public.

