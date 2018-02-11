Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said, the travellers who come to the state for holidays, should take care of Goa's culture and Goanness, otherwise he will chase them away. He said he will not listen to anyone. Ajgaonkar said government doesn't want tourists and hotels who sell drugs. Goa is visited by large numbers of tourists each year for its beaches and nightlife.

A day after Goa Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai stirred a controversy by calling the 6.5 million domestic tourists arriving in Goa as “scum of the earth”, another minister has joined the league to protect the “Goan culture and the spirit of ‘Goanness”. Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Sunday said tourists who cannot take care of Goa and its culture will be thrown out of the state. Threatening to chase away tourists who do not regard Goan culture, Ajgaonkar said he will not listen to anyone and will do every possible thing to preserve the culture of Goa. “The tourists who come here should take care of Goa’s culture and Goanness, otherwise I will chase them away. I will not listen to anyone. I am saying this clearly,” Ajgaonkar told news agency IANS.

“We have to preserve our Goan culture and Goanness. We do not want tourists who sell drugs, we do not want hotels which sell drugs,” he added. On Saturday, Minister Vijai Sardesai made headlines for his comment that domestic tourists were scums on earth. He said he won’t apologise for his remark as he had seen a video of tourist urinating from the bus on busy roads of Goa. “The domestic tourists are not the top-end tourists, but the scum of the earth,” he had said. Disgusted by the video, Sardesai said people of Goa are angry with a few tourists who come and use the state as a dumping ground and create a nuisance.

He said the existing government should change Goa’s tourism policy and should discourage the ‘budget domestic tourists.’ An unapologetic Sardesai said north Indians were trying to convert Goa into another Harayana as they have no civic sense. Goa, one of most sought-after tourist destinations, is visited by large numbers of international and domestic tourists each year for its white sand beaches, nightlife, places of worship and world heritage architecture. It stands at the 6th number in the Top 10 Nightlife cities in the world in National Geographic Travel.