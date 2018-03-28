At least one lakh traders in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 28 downed their shutters in a mass protest leaving major markets forlorn for the day. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called the rally and claimed that "thousands of traders" are participating in the protest. The Delhi sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

In a bid to seek immediate relief from the ongoing sealing drive, at least one lakh traders in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 28 downed their shutters in a mass protest leaving major markets forlorn for the day. The protest started around 11 am with members of the associations of traders from across the city gathering at Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi. Reports said nearly 10,000 traders’ organisations are taking part in the protest. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called the rally and claimed that “thousands of traders” are participating in the protest.

According to representatives of market associations, traders in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, Green Park, Khan Market, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Paharganj, Rajouri Garden, Rohini, Ashok Vihar, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Gandhi Nagar, Preet Vihar and Amar Colony have agreed to keep their shops shut. The mega rally by the Delhi traders started from Old Delhi and then reached Ramlila Ground. According to CAIT secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal, around 3,000 shops have been sealed in Delhi in the last three months. He added that if the sealing drive continues, it will kill the business of traders. “Business activity in Delhi has seen a dip of 40% during this period,” he said.

The Delhi sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. The drive was then implemented by the three BJP-led municipal corporations. The building department of the municipal corporations started the sealing drive against Delhi traders who have not paid the “conversion charges” as per the Delhi Master Plan 2021. While the other traders have been hit hard for encroachment, and illegal construction on the instructions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

The traders are supported by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with BJP and Congress members who had met some members of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee on March 21. The leaders sought immediate relief for traders in Delhi from the sealing drive while the members have given no assurance and urged them to approach the Supreme Court for relief.

