Three infants died while six others are undergoing treatment in a district hospital in Daltonganj on Sunday, after given vaccination for Japanese encephalitis, measles and DPT vaccine for diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has declared a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the families of infants who died.

In a case of medical apathy which has surfaced from Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday, three infants died while six others are undergoing treatment in a district hospital in Daltonganj, after given vaccination for Japanese encephalitis, measles and DPT vaccine for diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus on Saturday. Reports said the nine infants were administered a vaccine under a routine immunisation programme, which was being run by district health officers in Loinga village. Within a few hours, the nine infants, who were vaccinated, first suffered a mild fever followed by vomiting and bouts of diarrhea, reports alleged. Ujjwal Kumar (17-month-old), Aryan Kumar (18-month-old) and Sanju Kumar (21-month-old) were three of the infants, who died early Sunday.

The other six infants were rushed to a nearby hospital where they went through immediate treatment. According to the doctors, four of them were discharged later in the evening, while the two others are now out of danger. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has declared a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the families of infants who died. The administration is probing the matter, official Anil Kumar Srivastava said. “Matter is in initial stages, only after investigation we can ascertain the reason,” he added.

Radha Krishna Kishore, an MLA from Chatarpur said that the CM has expressed grief. He said an investigation team has been formed and started a probe into the matter. “A team is probing the matter if wrongdoings are found action will be taken. CM has expressed grief & directed for compensation of Rs.1 lakh each for families of infants who died,”Kishore was quoted saying.

As the news of deaths caught fire, officers from the Palamu district administration and a team of doctors led by Daltonganj civil surgeon reached the village. Reports said that the doctors had rescued by the police after they met the angry villagers. Daltonganj civil surgeon Dr VK Singh has confirmed that a detailed examination will be conducted to ascertain if the vaccines used were toxic or had expired.

