Rahul Gandhi invited women to join Congress party so that their voices are heard and they find greater representation in politics. The Congress scion was in Meghalaya, seeking support from people for his party nominees in all the 60 assembly constituencies.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s idea was aimed at disempowering women. Addressing the women folk at St Edmund’s College in Shillong, the Congress leader said BJP was giving more power to men so that they can dominate in the society. Talking about his party’s pro-feminist approach, Rahul said if you see a picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he will be alone or surrounded by men while as Gandhi Ji’s picture would be with women on his right and left both.

“RSS idea aimed at disempowering women. Does anyone know how many leadership positions are with women in RSS? Zero. If you see a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, you’ll find women on this side (right), this side (left). But, if you see a picture of Mohan Bhagwat, he’ll be alone or surrounded by men,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress president stressed that women have a large space as they play an important role in decision making and running things. He said RSS does not believe in women empowerment. “We are fighting the RSS ideology across the nation. The idea is that one form of thinking is imposed on the country. What the BJP and RSS are doing all over India, particularly in North-East, is attempting to undermine your culture, language and way of life,” he told TOI.

