Emerged as the single largest party after Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 results, Congress after meeting Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad has claimed to form the government in the state. Congress has won 21 seats in the 60-member house but is still far away from required numbers to form the government on their own. It is understood that Congress would need the support of regional parties to retain power in the state. Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is rallying against the Congress to form non-Congress government in the state.

A day after the election results in three north-east states, Congress’ footprint has shrunk to just three of India, Karnataka, Punjab and Mizoram. Congress, which has emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats, is now claiming to form the government in Meghalaya. In this matter, Congress’ newly selected 21 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) along with national leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel have met state’s Governor Ganga Prasad. However, Congress would need the support of regional parties as it far away from numbers needed to retain power in 60 member house.

The meeting with Meghalaya Governer held late night, in which Congress leaders handed a letter to the state Governor that stated, “Congress has emerged as a single largest party in the state, so as per constitution the opportunity to form government firstly should be given to Congress. The majority would be proven on the floor of the House.” As per Congress sources they are in touch with other regional parties to crack Meghalaya’s required power arithmetic. Congress leaders are trying to restrict a situation like Goa and Manipur, where people elected hung assembly but however, BJP garnered the support of regional parties and formed the government in both the states.

ALSO READ: Congress demands CBI probe into SSC paper leak, calls it another Vyapam scam

BJP’s ally at Centre, National People’s Party (NPP), which contested elections alone in the state, has emerged as the second largest party in the state with 19 seats. Trying to counter Congress’ approach BJP leaders overnight rushed to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong to rally smaller parties against the Congress. The UDP and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) had formed a pre-poll alliance, just managed to won 2 and 6 seats respectively. Bhartiya Janata Party won two seats and the NCP and KHNAM one seats each, besides three independents.

Shillong: Independent candidate Samuel.S.Sangma met BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma & extended support to BJP. #MeghalayaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/nULvHvAw2b — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

Since 2003, Congress has been helming power in Meghalaya led by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. Meanwhile, BJP’s Himanata Biswa Sharma has said that “BJP can’t form govt on its own in Meghalaya. It’ll have to be done by regional political parties. BJP will play the role of facilitator & not a direct role because we don’t have the numbers.” Sharma added that we have enough confidence that parties will come together to stop Congress from holding power in Meghalaya.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Mayawati’s BSP may support Akhilesh Yadav’s SP to counter BJP

ALSO READ: Assembly Election results 2018: North-east has come forward to lead India, says PM Narendra Modi on BJP’s massive victory

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App