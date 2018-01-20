Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad has sent a reminder to the Election Commission (EC) seeking its view on the disqualification of 17 MLAs, who resigned as Parliamentary Secretaries after an adverse High Court verdict. The Governor had a week ago sent a reminder to the Commission, as required under Article 192(2) of the Constitution after the Meghalaya High Court held as invalid the state law providing for the appointment of parliamentary secretaries.

“The Governor had a week ago sent a reminder to the Commission, as required under Article 192(2) of the Constitution after the Meghalaya High Court held as invalid the state law providing for the appointment of parliamentary secretaries,” the official told IANS. Prasad had referred the matter to the Election Commission on November 16. However, the Election Commission is yet to submit its view to Prasad on the matter. In fact, Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti had told journalists here last month that the Commission was examining the matter referred by the Meghalaya Governor on the High Court order.

“The matter was being examined legally and the Commission was taking inputs from the state government. An appropriate decision will be taken,” Joti had said. On Friday, the Commission recommended disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators as members of the Delhi Assembly for holding “office of profit” as parliamentary secretaries.In the Meghalaya case, the verdict by a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Ved Prakash Vaish came on a public interest litigation (PIL) by a state resident Madal Sumer, challenging the “extra-constitutional and illegal” appointment of parliamentary secretaries.Following the court’s verdict, Sumer submitted a representation to Governor Prasad for the disqualification of the legislators named in the PIL, citing that “they are no longer legislators for holding the office of profit”.