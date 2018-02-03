Less than a month before the Meghalaya assembly elections 2018, Sitting BJP member of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, Violet Lyngdoh quits the party hours after she was denied ticket to contest the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections. She is the youngest sister of the state's BJP chief Shibun Lyngdoh. After quitting from the primary membership of BJP, Violet Lyngdoh joined the NDA-affiliate National People's Party and was allotted the party ticket to contest the polls.

Sitting BJP member of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council Violet Lyngdoh on Friday quit the party hours after she was denied party ticket to contest the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections. After she quit from the primary membership of the BJP, Violet Lyngdoh, the youngest sister of State’s BJP Chief, Shibun Lyngdoh, joined NDA-affiliate National People’s Party and was allotted the party ticket to contest the polls. Violet Lyngdoh will fight against BJP nominee Justine Dkhar from Khliehriat Assembly constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

Dkhar, who had supported the ruling Congress, quit as member of the Assembly along with three other legislators that include former Congress Minister Alexander Hek, former Deputy Speaker Sanbor of the Nationalist Congress Party and former Parliamentary Secretary Robinus Syngkon who had joined the BJP and will be contesting from Pynthorumkhrah, South Shillong and Mokakiaw assembly seats respectively. “I had expected that the BJP will give me the party ticket, but they have chosen Dkhar who had just joined last month and most importantly despite my commitments to the BJP,” Lyngdoh said.

Hundreds of her supporters and BJP workers had also dissolved the Khliehriat Mandal, Mahila Morcha East Jaintia District, 38 booth level, Yuva Morcha BJYM, ST Morcha, Kissan Morcha and Media Cell. Voicing confidence that she will wrest the seat from her BJP rival candidate Dkhar, Violet Lyngdoh said, “The people of the constituency have faith and confidence in me and I am confident I will win the election.”

Dkhar had won the 2013 assembly elections by 1,638 votes. BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli denied that there is dissension in the BJP over the allotment of party tickets to aspirants. “Most of the aspirants who did not get ticket have agreed to support the official candidate,” Kohli told IANS. “We were looking for better candidates for the benefit of the party and we would not go by emotions while deciding our candidates because we are here to fight,” he said.