Political parties in Meghalaya on Thursday welcomed a single-phase election to the 60-member state assembly scheduled on February 27, and said they expect a free and fair poll process. Chief Election Commissioner A.K. Jyoti announced that the date of polling in Meghalaya would be February 27 and counting of votes would be held on March 3. Ruling Congress and opposition parties, United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and National People’s Party (NPP) exuded confidence that they would form the new government in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which does not have any representation in the current Meghalaya Assembly expiring on March 6, also felt alike. “We are confident of retaining power since the people of the state have faith in the Congress party,” Deputy Chief Minister Roytre Christopher Laloo told IANS. “The month-long gap we have between the announcement of poll schedule (January 18) and the polling day (February 27) is good enough. I believe the parties and the candidates have enough time to prepare for the poll,” the veteran Congress leader said. In the 2013 assembly elections, the ruling Congress won 29 assembly seats and later increased its number to 30 by winning a by-election in assembly polls, thus falling just one short of the majority in the 60-member House.

On the other hand, the combined regional alliance, comprising UDP, HSPDP and Garo National Council, voiced confidence that the electors in the state would dethrone the ruling Congress due to its “mis-governance”. The HSPDP and the UDP have forged a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming state polls in 36 seats in Khasi and Jaintia hills, while the UDP has tied up with the Garo National Council for the 24 assembly seats in Garo hills. “I hope people will reject the ruling Congress, which even its own people have rejected by not contesting the polls,” UDP leader Bindo Mathew Lanong said. He is hopeful of the regional alliance leading the new government.

Veteran Congress legislators, including four-time Chief Minister D.D. Lapang, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Laloo and Health and Family Welfare Minister Roshan Warjri, have been declared “retired” from electoral politics. HSPDP supremo Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit also welcomed the poll schedule and expressed hoped that the people would look up to the two regional parties (HSPDP and UDP) in this election. “We are working hard and I hope people will vote for us so that the next government in the state is led by regional parties,” Basaiawmoit said.

Welcoming the Election Commission’s announcement, NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma said his party was confident of winning the assembly elections in Meghalaya since the people had expressed their faith and confidence in the party to lead the state. Senior BJP leader Alexander Hek hoped that the election would be held in a free and fair manner. “People of Meghalaya will vote for the BJP to bring positive changes and overall development. I am confident that BJP will be leading the government in the state,” Hek said.