Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called a crucial People's Democratic Party meeting in state's capital Srinagar. The reports have suggested that the future course of the coalition with BJP will be on the table. The meeting comes a day after 2 saffron party ministers, who shielded the accused men involved in the Kathua rape case, resigned from the J&K government.

After 2 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers, who shielded the accused men in the Kathua rape case, resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir government, state’s Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called a special meeting on the matter to decide the future course of action. According to the official reports, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) meeting is considered to be very crucial because the exit of both ministers comes after PDP puts pressure on its coalition partner BJP. However, the state unit of the saffron party is also holding a meeting with their leaders to discuss exit of BJP ministers and other aspects of the coalition with PDP.

The meeting will be attended by leaders of the party in the state’s Srinagar. Some reports have also suggested that it could decide future of the coalition between the PDP and BJP in the J&K government. Also today, CM Mehbooba took to Twitter to express its displeasure over the issue. Mufti said, “I commend the manner in which the people of Jammu dismissed communal forces & were unwavering in their support for a little girl. It has strengthened my belief that Jammu serves as a model of inclusiveness & together the people of J&K inspire secular unity & righteousness.”

I commend the manner in which the people of Jammu dismissed communal forces & were unwavering in their support for a little girl. It has strengthened my belief that Jammu serves as a model of inclusiveness & together the people of J&K inspire secular unity & righteousness. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2018

ALSO READ: Government thinking over bringing death penalty to rapists: Maneka Gandhi

Both the ministers – Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga and Forest Minister Lal Singh had backed the men accused in the Kathua rape case. The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra finally broke his silence over the recent incidents of rape happened against the minor girls.

Earlier, after meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Nath Singh, Mufti expressed its concern over the conduct of both the BJP ministers over the Kathua rape case. Addressing an Ambedkar rally in New Delhi, the PM said the accused men involved in the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents will not be spared. Yesterday, the minister in J&k government and brother of CM Mehbooba Mufti, Tassaduq Mufti, speaking on the Kathua rape case, said that both BJP and PDP are partners in crime.

ALSO READ: Jignesh Mevani supporters obstruct BJP MPs from garlanding Ambedkar’s statue in Ahmedabad, ruckus witnessed

ALSO READ: Failing Swachch Bharat Abhiyan? Over 5% households get nod for toilet funds in Delhi

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App