Amid nationwide protests over the Unnao and Kathua rapes case, yet another shocker was reported where a mentally unstable minor girl was raped by her neighbour in Delhi. The matter was highlighted after the family of the 12-year-old victim received a video on WhatsApp. The accused had recorded the rape incident and had shared the video with the parents of the victim. Reports suggest that the victim was raped last Friday, 13 April and the video was sent to her parents a day later on Saturday. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Delhi Police have arrested the 3 accused in the matter.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the neighbour along with 2 other accused were arrested on Monday night from Mangolpur Kalan area in Delhi’s Rohini suburb. One of the accused was later identified as Bunty. The police said that the accused had lured the victim to come to a community centre in the neighbourhood where they raped her. The police said that the other two friends recorded the act and shared it with her parents. Further disclosing the matter, the police officer said, “Bunty has been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and his friends under the relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act for their involvement in the crime.”

Meanwhile, the parents of the victim said that they were being pressurised by the accused and his associates to withdraw the case. Talking to IANS, the mother of the victim said, “Bunty is a powerful person and his other family members have a stronghold in the area. They are mounting pressure on us to withdraw rape case against Bunty after his arrest. They are also pressurising us to leave the locality.”

