A merchant navy officer was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stalking and sending lewd messaged Delhi University students. The accused was later identified as Suraj Dey works as a senior officer with a Hong Kong-based merchant navy company. The accused met one of the girls in a park and told her that he was looking for a PG accommodation for his friend. The girl had filed a complaint with the Delhi police on April 17. Taking cognizance of complaints filed, the police arrested Dey and sent him to 3-day judicial custody.

A 29-year-old merchant navy officer has been arrested for stalking and harassing a student of Delhi University. The accused navy officer was arrested by the Delhi police on April 20 and was sent to a 3-day judicial custody to Tihar jail on Saturday. As per reports, the incident took place in the southeast area of Delhi’s Amar Colony. The accused was sent to the jail after he was produced before a Delhi court. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that following a complaint by the DU student, they have arrested the accused, identified as a merchant navy officer, Suraj Dey. The accused is a resident of Amar Colony.

Commenting on the matter the investigating police officer said, “We have arrested the accused, identified as Suraj Dey, a resident of Amar Colony after we received a complaint.” The officer further added that the investigations are underway. Further disclosing the matter, the officer said that the two had met a few months back in a park when the accused had introduced himself as a merchant navy officer. As per a report by Indian Express, the officer said that further action will be taken if they received any other complaint. Disclosing the matter, the police officer said that the accused had gone up to the girl claiming that his phone battery was dead and that he urgently needed to make a call. He also managed to exchange numbers with the girl, the investigating police officer added.

As per primary investigation, the accused had started to establish a contact with the girl by calling and sending her WhatsApp messages. After some time, the accused proposed a girl which was turned down. Not able to digest the rejection, the accused then started stalking her and threatened her with dire consequences. In complaint file, the victim said that after she had confronted him, the accused had started to misbehave. The victim also stated that the merchant navy officer harassed her by constantly calling her from unidentified numbers. The accused has been booked under IPC sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (threatening) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

ALSO READ: J&K police releases statement to counter misinformation social media, says Kathua girl was sexually assaulted

During interrogation, the accused also revealed that he used to approach other women with the same technique.

ALSO READ: Teacher rapes 2 Class 4 students after school hours in classroom for 4 days in Bengal

ALSO READ: 8-month-old girl raped, killed in Indore’s Rajwada Fort

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App