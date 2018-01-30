A Class 1 boy sustained severe burns on his mouth, cheeks, chest and back after he asked the cook in his school for a second serving of the dal. However, the cook has claimed that she was only serving the dal to the child on his plate but it fell over him by accident.

When Prince went to the cook for a second serving of the dal, she got furious at his request | Pictorial representation

In an inhumane incident, a mid-day meal cook allegedly threw burning hot dal (lentil curry) on a Class 1 student for asking another serving of food in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh. The primary school student has suffered burns on his face, chest and back, and is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The incident happened on January 23 and after the victim’s family reported the matter to police, a probe is currently underway.

During the lunch break at his primary school in Dindori, a village 480 km from Bhopal, on last Tuesday, Prince Mehra was enjoying his mid-day meal. But too much of his enjoyment irked the cook Nemvati Bai, who executed an atrocious act on the child in a fit of rage. When Prince went to the cook for a second serving of the dal, she got furious at his request. She did not just deny food to the child but she poured piping hot dal on him.

Prince Mehra was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors put him under intensive care. He sustained second-degree burns on various parts of his body like cheek, mouth, chest, back, etc. He is currently undergoing treatment and an investigation against the maid is underway. However, the cook has claimed that she was only serving the dal to the child on his plate but it fell over him by accident.

An outraged grandmother of Prince Mehra has filed a complaint in police station alleging that the cook threw dal on her grandson deliberately. “Prince said when he asked for dal, she purposely threw it on him,” said Bhagwati Bai Mehra. While speaking to media, a police official said, “The incident took place on January 23. They approached us on January 24.” The police in return have take cognisance of the matter and have launched a probe.