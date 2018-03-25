On Saturday, while the nation was indulged in the festivities of the seventh day of Navratra, a girl in Bihar allegedly gouged her left eye out in order to offer it to Goddess Durga. After the 16-year-old girl started bleeding profusely and tried getting closer to the idol, she was stopped by other devotees present at the temple. The locals say that the girl had been a devotee of Goddess Durga for over 10 years.

In a spine-chilling incident being reported from Bihar, a teenage girl gouged out her left eye using her right hand in order to offer it to Goddess Durga. The incident took place on Saturday at a temple in Sirua village in Baheri block of Darbhanga district in Patna. As per reports, several devotees were present at the temple when the girl scooped out her left eye at a temple. The girl was later identified as 16-year-old Komal Kumari, who was bleeding profusely, was later stopped by other devotees when she tried to get near to the idol. Komal along with her family had gone to the temple in order to perform rituals of the seventh day of Navaratra.

After the incident took place, the girl was rushed to the nearby hospital. After examining her for a while, the doctors then referred the girl to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Confirming the incident, DMCH superintendent Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra told TOI that it was ‘shocking incident and the investigations are underway.’ The officer also added that the family members of the girl told him that before gouging her own eye, the girl had asked the devotees sitting around that if anyone had offered their eyes to Goddess Durga.

Commenting on the matter, priest Bhavnath Jha of Mahavir Mandir in Patna told TOI that eyes made from the seeds of golden apple are usually offered to Goddess as a ritual of the seventh day of Navratra. However, he added that the girl’s act cannot be justified. According to a report by NIE, Komal had been the devotee of Goddess Durga for the past ten years. She often told her friends that goddess had appeared in her dreams. Commenting on the condition of the eye of the girl, the doctors said that the damage had caused the girl to lose vision in the eye.

