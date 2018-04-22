A 16-year-old father strangulated his two-month-old son to death over the suspicion that his wife was having an affair. The incident took place in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri. The accused was apprehended from his hideout following a raid. His wife was also of the same age and used to work as a salesperson at a cosmetic shop to support the family.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he murdered his two-month-old son at his rented residence in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Saturday, April 21 evening. According to reports, police said that the accused has admitted that he had killed his son as he suspects his wife, who is also about the same age is having an affair with someone else and he thinks that the baby was born out of that relationship. Additional DCP Rajender Singh said that the incident came to light when the child’s mother took the baby to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

When questioned by the police, the girl told them that she suspects her husband had killed the baby. Sagar further said, “The incident came to light on Saturday, around 5.10 pm, when a two-month-old boy was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by his mother. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.” And on basis of the girl’s statement, the 16-year-old father was booked under section 302 at the Mangolpuri police station. Also, the accused has a record of taking drugs and it has been learned that he is an addict, as per reports in a leading daily.

Meanwhile, police are further investigating the matter and have also revealed that the murderer, who had married the girl a year ago was earlier apprehended in two theft cases. Police also said that the girl used to work at a cosmetic shop in central Delhi as a salesperson. However, when questioned by the police, the accused said that the baby was crying for milk and that his wife was not at home to feed their son. But later he confessed to the crime and said that over the suspicion that the baby was born out of his wife’s affair, he killed him.

