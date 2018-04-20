A nine-year-old girl attending a pre-wedding ceremony was raped and murdered by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. On the complaint lodged by the family members of the minor, a case has been registered against the accused, Pintu Kumar,(22), for committing rape and murder. POCSO Act has also been slapped on the accused. During the interrogation and medical check-up of the accused, the authorities found that Pintu was drunk before committing the crime.

The horror of child sexual abuse continued to be the news on Friday following the reporting of a second rape of a child within a month. In this incident, a 9-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered by a 22-year-old man during a pre-wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district on late Thursday. Reportedly, the accused, identified as Pintu Kumar, has been arrested and booked under sections 302, 376 of the IPC and 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. Informing the media about the details of the crime, senior police official Sanjay Kumar said the family members launched a search when they did not find the minor around. “The girl’s body was later found at about 3am on Friday in a farm which is 100 metres from the house after a search. The victim’s body has been sent to a district hospital for post-mortem,” Kumar said. During the interrogation and medical check-up of the accused, the authorities found that Pintu was drunk before committing the crime.

On April 16, an eight-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was also raped and strangled dead by a man hired to set up tents. The incident took place near Mandi Samiti gate on the Aliganj Road here where the girl had gone with her family to attend a wedding. Sonu Jatav, who was a part of the event management company lured the girl, raped her and subsequently killed her. Both the incidents come at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanath is facing public outrage and criticism over the rape of a teenager by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao.

