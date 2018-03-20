A 19-year-old trekker, who had gone missing three days ago, was found dead on Monday in a deep trench at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, police said. On March 16, the boy had left for a 12-km trek to a hilltop temple situated at the height of around 13,000 ft in Dhauladhar ranges.

A 19-year-old trekker, who had gone missing three days ago, was found dead on Monday in a deep trench at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, police said. The deceased has identified as Abhinav Kumar, a local resident who was trekking to Adi Himani Chamunda. On March 16, the boy had left for a 12-km trek to a hilltop temple situated at the height of around 13,000 ft in Dhauladhar ranges. The police also revealed that the boy was accompanied by his 7 friends. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial, the boy went missing midway and the matter was reported to the police on Sunday.

As per reports, there was a group of seven boys who planned the trek. Three of the boys who reached the hilltop first thought that the missing boy was with the rest of the boys. While those who were on their way presumed that he has reached the hill stop. After the matter was reported to the police, the rescue team was sent immediately to search Kumar but the team could not found him on Monday. According to the SSP, the police have found the dead body in a 100-meter deep trench.

A couple of years back, a group of eight trekkers went missing in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. At first, the rescuers could not press into the action due to the bad weather condition. The trekkers were later rescued during an aerial survey. The seven students and their trekking instructor had got lost during bad weather near the Chandrakhani pass area. No contact could be established with them for three days.

