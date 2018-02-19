The police reports suggested that the manner in which the body was found, it indicates that the child was sacrificed following a 'tantrik' ritual. The incident took place under Sahawar police jurisdiction of UP. The photographs of Hindu goddesses and other material were also found lying next to the child. Commenting on the matter, an investigating police officer said that there was a sharp cut on child's throat. However, the investigators stated that there was no blood found under the tree.

The Kasganj District of Uttar Pradesh which was earlier highlighted because of the reports of communal violence that broke out on Republic day, January 26, is yet again back in the headlines. In tragic incident being reported, a dead body of a 6-year-old boy was found under mysterious circumstances with his throat slit. Reports suggest that the body had gone missing a few days ago. The police reports suggested that the manner in which the body was found, it indicates that the child was sacrificed following a ‘tantrik’ ritual. The incident took place under Sahawar police jurisdiction of UP.

The victim was later identified as Pawan. The incident took place when the family of the deceased had gone out of town to attend a wedding. The body of the child was later retrieved lying under a peepal tree. The photographs of Hindu goddesses and other material were also found lying next to the child. Commenting on the matter, an investigating police officer said that there was a sharp cut on child’s throat. However, the investigators stated that there was no blood found under the tree. The body was lying with incense sticks and other items. The presence of incense sticks and no blood indicated that the child was sacrificed someplace else and was later left under the peepal tree hinting that it was more like a ‘sacrifice’.

The investigating police officer said that the body of the boy was fully clothed and showed no signs of physical abuse. Talking to TOI, the officer said, “Since Pawan’s father had filed a missing person report at Sidhpura police station, the team led by Inspector Raj Kumar Singh is investigating the matter”. Following the matter, an FIR has been registered under 302, causing the disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender (201). The following matter comes to light when two women from Jharkhand were forced to feed on human’s excreta by their relatives and neighbours over suspicion of practicing witchcraft.