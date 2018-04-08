A 44-year-old Russian national was beaten up by a farmer in Telangana, who mistook him for a thief, police said. The Russian national was on his way from Nizamabad to Shirdi in Maharashtra. His tent landed him into trouble as the farmer owing the field came to inspect the damage to his crops due to bad weather. After he saw the pitched tent with a man lying inside, the farmer became suspicious.

A 44-year-old Russian national, V Oleg, who was touring the country, was beaten up by a farmer in Telangana, Mahender Reddy, who mistook him for a thief, police said. The incident surfaced from Kamareddy district of Telangana, which is around 120 kilometres away from the state capital, Hyderabad. Oleg was on his way from Nizamabad to Shirdi in Maharashtra, but a thunderstorm forced him to stop his journey at Bhiknoor village, and he decided to take a shelter in an agricultural field, where he pitched his tent.

His tent landed him into trouble as the farmer owing the field came to inspect the damage to his crops due to bad weather. After he saw the pitched tent with a man lying inside, the farmer became suspicious. He started arguing with the Russian man, who was unable to understand his language. Before, the Russian could pull out his phone to take the help of the Google translator app, the farmer attacked with the torch that he was carrying. The Russian national tried to defend himself but was eventually overpowered, as other locals of the area joined the farmer in attacking the Russian.

ALSO READ: Mother sells 11-month-old boy for Rs 2 lakh in Goa, arrested following complaint by husband

Oleg is a cyclist and had come to visit India. He has suffered injuries to his head, jaw and right arm. After the incident, he was rushed to Ismania General Hospital. The doctors have suggested that he needs to stay in the hospital for a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the Telangana state government has instructed officials in districts to ensure that tight security measures are in place for the storage of 60 lakh cheques for distribution to farmers in all villages from April 19, towards Rs 4,000 per acre sop to farmers.

ALSO READ: Only shaadi no baraat! UP court turns down Dalit’s appeal for wedding procession in Kasganj

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App