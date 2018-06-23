DMK working President MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on government for arresting him after holding a protest in the state on June 22,218. The party is protesting as they believe that the governor Banwarilal Purohit is interfering too much in the administration of the state’s affairs. He also claimed that the ruling government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken this move after getting scared of revelations of its corrupt activities.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin has been detained by the local police along with 400 others for protesting in Chennai on June 22, 2018. According to a report, they were protesting against the detainment of 300 party cadres in Trichy also called Tiruchirappalli. These party workers were put behind bars after raising a black flag during Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s visit to the city a day recently. On a closer look, these DMK has been critical of the Governor’s interference in the administration of the state’s affairs. MK Stalin yesterday condemned the detainment of his party cadres.

Chennai: DMK working Pres MK Stalin detained while protesting against TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit. 192 DMK cadres were detained in Trichy yesterday while they were holding black-flag protest against Governor. Stalin says, 'Protest is against Guv's interference in federal structure' pic.twitter.com/91WuDUk7jg — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2018

According to a report, LG Purohit had visited Namakkal district in order to inaugurate PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat programme. While on his way to the inauguration event, scores of DMK supporters showed black flags and tried to disrupt the convoy.

Stalin later launched a scathing attack on the ruling government and justified his move by citing that even former prime minister Indira Gandhi too raised a black flag for marking a protest but was never detained by the authorities. Outraged by the move by the government, he also demanded a resignation of Banwarilal Purohit.

While addressing a press conference, MK Stalin and Sasikala nephew also slammed Tamil Nadu’s CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam for directing authorities to arrest him and his co-party workers. These people are afraid of their corruption case getting exposed in form of general public, added Stalin.

DMK had been protesting against the frequent review meetings being called by Tamil Nadu Governor and claimed that these meetings are a challenge to state’s autonomy.

