Soon after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief called out for 'Modi-mukt Bharat' (Modi-free India) by 2019, the party workers on Sunday night pulled down Gujarati signboards in Vasai, a suburb of Mumbai. As per reports, the police have also confirmed the incident, but no complaint has been registered so far.

Soon after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief called out for ‘Modi-mukt Bharat’ (Modi-free India) by 2019, the party workers on Sunday night pulled down Gujarati signboards in Vasai, a suburb of Mumbai. The MNS activists also targeted some Gujarati-owned shops in the region and pulled down over 20 signboards on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, MNS Thane region president Avinash Jadhav said on Monday. Claiming Vasai and Thane district are parts of Maharashtra and not Gujarat, Jadhav stated that any such signboards would not be tolerated in the state. While talking with a leading news agency on phone, he further revealed that the Sena activists will continue their protest against such signboards.

As per reports, the police have also confirmed the incident, but no complaint has been registered so far. Several eating joints were also damaged during the outrage of MNS workers along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway late on Sunday night. During his address on Saturday, MNS chief thrashed Modi government saying that the country is fed up with the false promises made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Taking a dig on BJP’s ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ slogan, he asked the opposition parties to come together to make the country ‘Modi-Mukt Bharat’. He further warned about the possible attempts by certain elements to disrupt the peace and harmony among people.

This was not the first incident in which Gujarati-owned properties were targeted in Maharashtra by the MNS activists. In July last year, the party workers had targeted a jewelry shop in Dadar and a hotel in Mahim in Mumbai and asking them to pull down their signboards in Gujarati. After the protest, two establishments removed the Gujarati signboards, police confirmed.

