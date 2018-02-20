In a shocking incident, a group of people took the law into their hands and dragged two rape accused, stripped them and beat them to death. The incident happened when angry mob barged into a police station and dragged the rape accused and beat them to death. Following the incident, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has ordered an inquiry into the case asked people to maintain peace.

Taking law into their hands, the angry mob dragged the two men out of lockup, stripped them and beat them to death | Image for pictorial representation

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister has ordered a probe in a case where a mob targeted a rape accused who was locked up in a police station and beat him to death. A group of people barged into a police station and pulled out two accused for rape and killing of a minor. Taking law into their hands, the angry mob dragged the two men out of lockup, stripped them and started beating them till they died. Following the incident, a police inquiry and a magisterial probe has been initiated in the case.

The two accused were booked for raping and killing a 5-year-old girl at Namgo village in Arunachal Pradesh. The girl’s body was found near a tea garden on February 12. Following this incident, three policemen including the in-charge of Tezu station, a woman sub-inspector were suspended while the SP was transferred after they failed to control the mob who overtook police station operation and took the law into their hand. Meanwhile, section 144 was imposed in the area restricting people gathering in numbers more than 3.

Speaking on the incident, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “We are citizens of a great country who abide by the law enshrined in the Constitution. Our laid down rules and regulations do not allow us to take the law in our hands.” Not a first time when the uncontrolled mob took something of this sort. Earlier on February 10, taking law into their own hands, a group of people brutally thrashed a 22-year-old youngster for harassing a girl and later handed over to police. The local police of Perinthalmanna had launched a probe into the matter after taking the victim into the custody.

