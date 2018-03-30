A bus driver was brutally beaten up by a group of people on Friday in Palakkad, Kerala for rash driving and overtaking other vehicles on the road in a dangerous manner. The driver was beaten up mercilessly by 3 people who were on the same way. The incident happened in Palakkad region of Kerala and a complaint is logged by Hemambika Nagar police.

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver was brutally beaten up by a group of people on Friday in Palakkad, Kerala for rash driving and overtaking other vehicles on the road in a dangerous manner. The driver was beaten up mercilessly by a group of people who were on the same way driver overtook their vehicle in a dangerous manner. The bus conductor and passengers tried to intervene but assailant attacked driver and beaten him mercilessly. The incident happened in Palakkad region of Kerala and a complaint is logged by local police.

One of accuse even punched driver in the face, which resulted in bleeding and serious injuries. The driver received several injuries on his nose and body. The bus conductor and other passengers tried to stop them, but assailants beat up driver harshly and mercilessly. After the incident, police admitted injured driver to the nearest hospital and driver is currently under treatment. The case was logged by the Hemambika Nagar police and 3 people are detained in the case.

