Taking law into their own hands, a group of people brutally thrashed a 22-year-old youngster for harassing a girl and later handed over to police. Following the incident, the local police of Perinthalmanna have launched a probe into the matter after taking the victim into the custody. This is not the first case in Kerala when the mob targeted a guy for allegedly harassing a girl in Malappuram, Kerala. The number of sexual harassment cases are increasing day-by-day. The example of moral policing was recently seen in an incident that took place in Malappuram, Kerela when the mob took the action of justifying crime, brutally beats the 22-year-old man who was accused of harassing a girl of Kalinkallathani village. The actual incident took place on February 1 when the man tried to harass a girl. The matter was reported to the police and the complaint was filed on Saturday morning.

All the resident and relatives of the girl being harassed by the man claimed to police that she was being targeted by him from a long time. The anger of the people got busted out on the man when they targeted him and beats him publically. The police reached at the place of incident and rescued the victim. According to the police, the man has faced several injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The police have now taken the case seriously and launched a probe into the case. The victim will be taken to custody for the investigation after being discharged from the hospital. There shall not be shown any mercy to the man, demands the mob with police.

Many similar incidents of mob policy was seen earlier in Kerela only. A man named Nasir Hussain was questioned for stalking a lady who was home-alone. Not only the youth but the elder ones are also into this harassment cases. A 42-year-old man was brutally injured by the mob in the month of June 2016 whereas many similar cases are filed every-day not only in Kerala but all over the nation.