Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashes out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2015 claim on Naga peace accord. Rahul asserted that the peace accord is nowhere to be found. PM Modi on August 3, 2015, announced that the government had entered into an agreement with Naga insurgent groups. The NSCN (IM) has been fighting for an independent Nagaland, but later on demanded a ‘Greater Nagaland’ by slicing off parts of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to unite 1.2 million Nagas.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2015 claim on Naga peace accord which is “nowhere to be found”. “August 2015, Modi claims to create history by signing the Naga accord. February 2018, Naga accord is still nowhere to be found,” Gandhi tweeted. “Modiji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don’t mean anything.” PM Modi on August 3, 2015, had announced that the government had entered into an agreement with Naga insurgent groups. He said the accord did not just mark the end of a problem but the “beginning of a new future” in the northeast region with which he shared “deep” relationship.

Rahul’s comment came in the backdrop of the demand made by Naga groups and various other political parties for the postponement of the Assembly polls that are going to be held this year. Earlier this week, he had criticised PM Modi for his ‘unilateral decision’ creating roadblocks in the implementation of Naga accord. The Congress scion said PM Modi’s Naga accord is like his demonetisation and GST decision with no clear idea of what he is doing. “Nobody has understood what the Prime Minister had signed, (or) whether he had signed. This is his style. This (Naga accord) is similar to (November 8, 2016) demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax at midnight,” Gandhi told TOI.

Understanding the background of Naga insurgent groups:

The nationalist insurgent group operates mainly in Northeast India, with minor activities in northwest Myanmar (Burma) until 2012. The main goal of the organisation is to establish a sovereign Naga state, “Nagalim”, which would consist of all the areas inhabited by the Naga people in Northeast India and Northwest Myanmar. In 1988, the NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland) was split into NSCN (Isak-Muivah) and NSCN (Khole-Kitovi) after a violent clash. While the NNC (Naga National Council) began to fade away. In 1946 came the NNC, which, under the leadership of Angami Zapu Phizo, declared Nagaland an independent state on August 14, 1947. When Phizo died in London in 1991, the NSCN (IM) came to be seen as the “mother of all insurgencies” in the region.

A “Greater Nagalim” comprising “all contiguous Naga-inhabited areas”, along with Nagaland that included several districts of Assam, Arunachal and Manipur, as also a large tract of Myanmar. In 2015, the Central government signed a peace accord with the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) which has been demanding a unified Naga identity and a separate ‘Nagalim’ State for over six decades. The NSCN (IM) has been fighting for an independent Nagaland, but later on demanded a ‘Greater Nagaland’ by slicing off parts of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to unite 1.2 million Nagas.