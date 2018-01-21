The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to address a rally of around 50,000 partisans in the Assam capital, which is considered to be the biggest conclave of the Hindutva group in the Northeast. Bhagwat will address the RSS workers in the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara area in the city. The Sangh activists believe that the event would help spread its message in the entire Northeast and the three states which are poll-bound, such as Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

Bhagwat will address the RSS workers in the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara area in the city. The Sangh activists believe the event would help spread its message in the entire Northeast and unify various castes and communities residing in the region and is also significant in view of elections to three Northeast states next month.”Close to 50,000 Swayamsevaks will coverage in Guwahati on Sunday for the Samavesh. The meeting will be also attended by religious leaders and some tribal chieftains of the region,” said RSS’ Assam Prachar Pramukh Tirtha Shankar Das.

“We had a big gathering in 1994 when 4,000 Swayamsevaks had gathered in the Northeast,” he said, adding that detailed arrangements had been made by the RSS workers for smooth conduct of the event.”We have planned the Samavesh to bring the Swayamsevaks together. All our Swayamsevaks have been working silently in their respective areas. However, we are trying to bring them together as we want to further the degree of cohesion and discipline prevailing among them,” Das said. The mega conclave of the RSS assumes significance, as three northeastern states — Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura – are going to polls next month and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to make its presence felt in all the three poll-bound states.