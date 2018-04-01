The infant was sleeping right next to his mother when a monkey entered the house and took away the 16-day-old boy. A forest department official involved in the rescue mission of the child from the monkey said that the incident took place when the baby was sleeping next to his mother at their home. Fire services officials along with the forest department have launched massive search operations in the area.

There have been several incidences, with and around us, where monkeys have just snatched away the food from a person’s hand. However, recently a monkey in Odisha snatched away a 16-day-old baby in Cuttack district on Saturday noon. The infant was sleeping right next to his mother when a monkey entered the house and snatched away the 16-day-old boy. Following the incident that took place at Talabasta village, the concerned authorities were pressed into action and a search operation was launched. Reports suggest that search operations are still underway to locate the child.

Commenting on the matter, a forest department official involved in the rescue mission of the child from the monkey said that the incident took place when the baby was sleeping next to his mother at their home. After the mother noticed the monkey running away with the child, she raised an alarm after which the locals tried to catch the monkey but failed. Later, the forest department officials and other concerned authorities were alerted. The fire services officials along with the forest department rushed to the spot and launched massive search operations in the area.

The forest official also said that the at least three teams of forest department with 10 in each have been deployed in the area. As per reports, the teams are being led by a ranger of the Damapada Forest Range. An official involved in searches said that since the baby is crying is it very hard to hear the voice and therefore it is very difficult to trace the child. Sources suggest that the locals have also joined the search operations. The following incident comes to light just a few days after several locals reported the attack by the monkeys in the area. The local villagers also alleged that the incidents keep on happening as the forest officials fail to take proper action.

