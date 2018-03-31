Mother and father in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district burnt 24-year-old daughter alive in order to save family’s honour. The matter was highlighted after the accused father had filed a police complaint on Wednesday morning alleging that her daughter had been murdered. After the victim fell unconscious the parents burnt her alive.

A 24-year-old girl was allegedly burnt alive by her father on Tuesday night in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Shockingly the matter was highlighted after the accused father had filed a police complaint on Wednesday morning alleging that her daughter had been murdered by the man she was having a relationship. After registering the case on the basis of a complaint filed by the father, the investigating police took the person into custody and started interrogating. Suspecting the case of honour killing the Hasanganj Police also detained the parents of the girl and started questioning girl’s 15-year-old brother.

As per police reports, initially, the parents had allegedly confessed to first beating and then burning their daughter alive. After the confession, the police released the man they had arrested initially over the suspicion of murder. Reports suggested that the first the girl was brutally assaulted by the father and mother and later doused in kerosene. After the victim fell unconscious the parents burnt her alive. The investigating police officer said that during investigations, the police reached the spot and started collecting shreds of evidence. Later, they also called in sniffer dogs to the spot.

As per reports, the dogs and all the evidence including burn injuries on an arm pointed the police to the father of the victim. as per a report by Indiatimes, the police also recovered the same brand of beedis from the spot as the father smokes. Later, the son also confessed to murdering the woman as her relationship was maligning the image of the family in the society. The villagers also told police that they had heard loud screams of the girl and saw her running towards the field. The police also recovered girl’s charred body in a field on Wednesday.

