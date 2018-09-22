A 60-year-old woman along with her differently-abled daughter were found dead at their residence in Mianwali of New Delhi on Saturday, September 22. According to Police, the incident reportedly took place Saturday morning after their maid noticed the bodies.

In a horrific incident, a mother and differently-abled daughter were found dead at their residence in Mianwali area, in New Delhi on Saturday, September 22. The deceased have been identified as Shashi Talwar and Nidhi, reported by India.com. According to Police, the incident reportedly took place Saturday morning after their maid noticed the bodies.

Delhi: 60-year-old woman and her 40-year-old differently-abled daughter found murdered at their residence in Mianwali area today. Police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/nP9srkQs8N — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

Maid noticed bodies & made PCR call. Shashi Talwar's throat was slit & her daughter Nidhi was killed with blunt force. Their hands & mouth were tied. There's no robbery angle:Delhi Police on murder of 60-yr-old woman & her differently-abled daughter at their residence in Mianwali pic.twitter.com/whzysRgML9 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

