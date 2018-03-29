A mother and her son are giving Class 10 board exams in Ludhiana, Punjab. The 44-year-old mother has become the talk of the town after it came to light that she is giving her high school exams almost 30 years after leaving school. After completing Class 9 in 1989, she left school under unfortunate conditions and got married.

A 44-year-old mother is giving her Class 10 board exams along with her son, who is also appearing for the same, in Ludhiana, Punjab. Rajni Bala has become the talk of the town after it came to light that she is giving her high school exams almost 30 years after leaving school. After completing Class 9 in 1989, she left school under unfortunate conditions and got married. It was last year that she enrolled herself in school and began preparing for the board exams.

While speaking to media, a visibly buoyant Rajni said, “My husband has been telling me for several years to complete my education. However, I had three children and had to educate them. Although I am working as a ward attendant in a civil hospital, I realised that it is important to pass Class 10 at least, in the present day. Therefore, I began preparing along with my son, who is also in Class 10. We go to school together and study also together.”

Ludhiana: 44 yr old Rajni Bala is studying & appearing for class 10 exams with her son. Rajni says,'my husband motivated me to study. I am working as ward attendant in Civil Hospital & felt need to complete my class 10. Initially, felt odd going to school again but l'm happy now' pic.twitter.com/xa0DYR7MgU — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

She continued by saying that she got tremendous support from her family and she would like to pursue graduation after she is done with school. “My mother-in-law, in spite of being uneducated herself, motivated me to take this decision. My husband has been very supportive; he wakes up early to teach me and my son. My daughters also help me study. Eventually, I would like to pursue my graduation,” added Rajni.

She completed class 9 in 1989 but discontinued her studies due to family problems.Have been saying to her to complete class 10 from many yrs & that age is no bar for education: Raj Kumar Sathi,husband of Rajni Bala who is appearing for class 10 exams along with her son #Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/NrH1q2TSqm — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

Rajni’s husband, Raj Kumar Sathi also spoke to media about his wife’s academic stint. He opined that it is important for anyone to complete their education irrespective of time or age. He said, “I myself pursued my graduation after a gap of 17 years. I felt that if I can do it, so can my wife. We wake up early to study and she goes to school with my son. They also go for tuitions together, which has been very helpful to her.”

