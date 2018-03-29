A 44-year-old mother is giving her Class 10 board exams along with her son, who is also appearing for the same, in Ludhiana, Punjab. Rajni Bala has become the talk of the town after it came to light that she is giving her high school exams almost 30 years after leaving school. After completing Class 9 in 1989, she left school under unfortunate conditions and got married. It was last year that she enrolled herself in school and began preparing for the board exams.

While speaking to media, a visibly buoyant Rajni said, “My husband has been telling me for several years to complete my education. However, I had three children and had to educate them. Although I am working as a ward attendant in a civil hospital, I realised that it is important to pass Class 10 at least, in the present day. Therefore, I began preparing along with my son, who is also in Class 10. We go to school together and study also together.”

She continued by saying that she got tremendous support from her family and she would like to pursue graduation after she is done with school. “My mother-in-law, in spite of being uneducated herself, motivated me to take this decision. My husband has been very supportive; he wakes up early to teach me and my son. My daughters also help me study. Eventually, I would like to pursue my graduation,” added Rajni.

Rajni’s husband, Raj Kumar Sathi also spoke to media about his wife’s academic stint. He opined that it is important for anyone to complete their education irrespective of time or age. He said, “I myself pursued my graduation after a gap of 17 years. I felt that if I can do it, so can my wife. We wake up early to study and she goes to school with my son. They also go for tuitions together, which has been very helpful to her.”

