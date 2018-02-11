Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has extended her support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's theory of pakoda selling as job creation. Patel said Pakoda selling is a good occupation and one can build a career in that. In an interview to a National Hindi channel, PM Modi said if somebody sells pakodas and earns 200 a day, will you not call it a job.

Supporting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s theory of Pakoda selling as job creation, Madhya Pradesh’s Governor Anandiben Patel has said one can build a career by selling pakodas. Going one more step ahead, she even explained how PM Narendra Modi’s pakoda remark had been misinterpreted by the opposition parties just to politicise the issue. She gave the statement at a function organised by the Gondvana Mahasabha in Harrai of Chhindwara town. Patel said “You must have seen that there was a discussion in the Lok Sabha (where references to ‘pakodas’ were made) and if PM Modi goes somewhere, there were protests. How did they protest… by showing ‘pakodas’ (asking) if the educated were going to make ‘pakodas'”.

According to the current Madhya Pradesh Governor, Pakoda selling is a good occupation. If a person sincerely makes pakodas for 2 years, he can own a restaurant in the third year, and 5-6 year later he could start a hotel. In response to a question based on his 2013 promise of creating one crore jobs every year after becoming the prime minister. PM Modi said, “Somebody please tell me if someone sells pakodas, fried Indian snack, and earns Rs 200 by the end of the day, will you not call it a job?” During the interview, PM Modi also spoke about various issues including politics, country’s economy, India’s foreign policy, strategic ties with nations, and generating employment. In that interview, Prime Minister also cited MUDRA Scheme to praise his government over employment generation.

After which, anguished over the PM Modi’s controversial remark, students and unemployed youth protest across the country and set pakoda stalls in a way to protest. PM Narendra Modi also faces the heat over social media about his comment.

Sharply reacting to the PM Modi’s remark, Opposition leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, wondering if the government would next count beggars as employed. Hitting back at the opposition BJP president Amit Shah in his speech said, ” Chidambaram compared pakoda-selling with begging. Those selling pakodas are self-employed. Can you compare them with beggars?” he said, pointing out that a “chaiwala’s (tea-seller’s) son has become the Prime Minister today.”