Madhya Pradesh government has ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into journalist Sandeep Sharma murder case. Yesterday, talking about the matter Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said stern action will be taken against the culprits involved in the case. Earlier today, police arrested the truck driver which mowed down the national TV journalist investigating the sand mafia in the state.

Talking about the matter, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh earlier today said that stern action will be taken against the accused involved in the case. Chouhan said, “Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit.” Family members of the Sandeep Sharma have alleged that Sandeep Sharma death was not an accident, but assassination. It is a murder by those against whom he was reporting, added family members. The 36-year-old journalist Sandeep Sharma was investigating the sand mafia and had conducted the sting-operations to reveal illegal mining in the state.

From previous many days, he was getting threat calls and had asked for the security from the state government but no action was taken in the matter. Before ordering the CBI probe, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter. CCTV footage displayed how the journalist ran over by a truck in Bhind district. He was probing links between the sand mafia and police officials in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place a few meters away from Kotwali police station at 8.55AM. After the incident, the cops reached the spot and took Sharma to the hospital. However, the journalist was declared brought dead. He was survived by his wife, 2 children aged 14 and 15 years.

