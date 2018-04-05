A 20-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Wednesday reached SP office with 5-month old foetus in a plastic bag. The woman has alleged that she was raped for several months by various men. The police have arrested all accused involved in the case along with a hospital nurse, who helped all of them in aborting foetus. The police have registered a compliant under various acts and started its investigation. According to the stats of NCRB, central state of country Madhya Pradesh is one of the dangerous places for women.

In a shocking incident against underprivileged class being reported from Madhya Pradesh, a raped 20-year-old Dalit woman on Wednesday reached the office of Superintendent of Police with 5-month old foetus in a plastic bag after being raped several times. According to the police officials, the accused have been identified as Neeraj Pandey, his brother Dheeraj Pandey and other who helped both of them in the crime. Police have also arrested Sapna Pandey, a nurse of a hospital involved in crime. Talking about the matter, Rajesh Hingankar, Superintendent of police said that several cases have been registered against the accused.

Hingankar added that “Cases under rape, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, SC/ST act (Scheduled Castes and Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989), arms act and other sections. The woman in FIR filed with police has alleged that both Neeraj and Dheeraj raped her for several months and Neeraj braked his promise of marrying her after she became pregnant. The woman alleged that she was abducted on February 2 and both the brothers raped her for a fortnight. The victim woman added that on Tuesday when she was in Satna, all accused involved in the heinous crime, took her to a hospital, where Sapna helped all of them in the abortion of the 5-month old foetus.

ALSO READ: Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan reaches Jodhpur Central Jail to spend the night, bail hearing tomorrow at 10:30AM

The woman has alleged that police is neglecting his complaint, she had filed a complaint with the police in Civil Lines Satna police station and Superintendent of police. Meanwhile, RP Tiwari, sub-inspector of Satna police station, said that we are yet to register woman’s complaint. He added that the investigation is underway. Tiwari said, “where she was raped, where the abortion took place and the role of other people, if any, are all part of the investigation. We registered the complaint last night on the basis of the girl’s complaint.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, in recent time, the crime against women has increased. There were 5,300 incidents of rape in 2017 from 4,882 cases registered against the previous year. It directly reflects that the central state of India is the most unsafe place for women.

ALSO READ: India at CWG 2018, Day 1 LIVE updates: Srikanth, Saina outclass respective Pakistani opponents in straight sets

ALSO READ: Couple having sex in car arrested by Gurugram police after their neighbours complain

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App