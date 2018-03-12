In a tragic road accident in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, a speedy car killed 2 students and 3 were critically injured on Sunday. As per sources, the accident happened around 2:45 AM, when a high-speed car hit 5 of the friends including 3 girls. All 5 of the injured were admitted to the hospital by local people where doctors declared Ritesh and Sidharth dead and others are admitted for the treatment.

In a tragic road accident in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, a speedy car killed 2 students and 3 were critically injured on Sunday. The accident happened near the T-point of Hudson lines area in Mukherjee Nagar. The tragic incident happened when 5 friends were returning from Amity University fest in Noida. As per sources, the accident happened around 2:45 AM, when a high-speed car hit 5 of the friends including 3 girls. All of them have left the event around 11 PM, sources.

Deputy Commissioner of police (North west-Delhi) Aslam Khan has reported to media that accuse Diksha (19) was driving the white colour i20 car and moving at high speed, she eventually lost the control at T-point and car strike the central verge before knocking down a traffic signal. As per the medical reports, Diksha was under the influence of alcohol and police have confirmed that some bottles of alcohol were also found from the damaged car.

According to police reports, Diksha’s friend Rashi (20) was sitting on the front seat, while other 3 friends namely Ritesh (20), Siddhartha (19) and Joshika (21) were sitting on the back seat when the accident happened. Localities who were present at the spot told police that the high-speed car tumbled down the road for few meters.

All 5 of the injured were admitted to the hospital by local people where doctors declared Ritesh and Sidharth dead and others are admitted for the treatment. The accidental car HR 10AA-0181 is registered in the name of Ritesh’s father, says police

