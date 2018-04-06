A 12-year-old girl jumped from the terrace of a building in Mumbai to save herself from alleged molestation by a 35-year old man. The video that is doing round the internet shows the complete incident. The victim climbed up the terrace of the four-storied building to escape him, but he followed her to the terrace and tried to catch her.

A 12-year-old girl jumped from the terrace of a building in Mumbai to save herself from alleged molestation by a 35-year old man. The video that is doing round the internet shows the complete incident. The incident took place when the man approached the girl while she was walking by the Nalasopara area in Alkapuri. According to reports, a man approached the victim at around 11 am on April 3. He asked her an address and also wanted her to guide him. When the victim reached the building, the man tried to touch her.

The victim climbed up the terrace of the four-storied building to escape him, but he followed her to the terrace and tried to catch her. Scared by his actions, the victim jumped off the terrace to escape the molester. “I was working here when a footwear fell from above, when I looked up I saw a girl who was about to jump. I gathered two co-workers and we tried to catch the girl with the help of a canvas sheet,” said the eye-witness, an eyewitness reported.

The investigating officer KD Kolhe said, “The victim told us that a stranger tried to molest her, so she jumped from the terrace. She has suffered a fracture. We have registered a complaint against an unknown person under Section 354B of IPC and POCSO act.” The incidents have yet again brought to focus the rising concerns over the safety of women in Mumbai and across India.

ALSO READ: BJP Foundation Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party caders through video

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App