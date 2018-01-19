Around 30 boys were admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi after consuming a meal in Diwan Shah Madrasa. The boys complained vomiting, stomach ache and nausea after having mutton biryani at a feast. Five of them were critical which were later referred to Mumbai. According to sources, the students are slowly recovering and are feeling a bit better.

Twenty-six children fell ill on Wednesday after consuming Biryani in Diwan Shah Madrasa in Bhiwandi’s Roshan Bagh area. The children were later admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in the city. Five of them were in critical condition and were referred to a hospital in Mumbai. “26 children were brought here. They were showing symptoms of food poisoning after they had consumed Biryani. 5 were very critical so we referred them to Mumbai,” said Anil Throta, superintendent of IGM hospital, Bhiwandi.

The 26 children, all boy students used to study Urdu and Arabic in the Madrasa and were in the age of 12 to 15 years. The meal must be having stale products which the students feel ill after its consumption. According to the sources, the students were served with mutton biryani at a feast organised at the Diwan Shah Madrasa on Wednesday afternoon. The boys complained vomiting, stomach ache and nausea after having it. After this, the boys were admitted to nearby hospital while those who were in a critical condition were referred to Mumbai.

The Bhiwandi police said the children were among many who ate the food. Later the local residents also had the meal, however, no case of illness was reported. “A resident of Roshanbagh society had organised a feast. There were close to 1,000 guests, including the children. Only the children fell ill.” An officer said: “We are checking the samples and taking the help of hospitals where the children are getting treated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil was quoted as saying.