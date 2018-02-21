A TV journalist from a leading Hindi news channel was allegedly attacked by some commuters in a Mumbai local train. The incident reported during the initial morning hours at Mira Road station. Following the incident, the injured journalist was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Mumbai Press Club has condemned the attack on a journalist and asked has the police and authorities to take appropriate action against the assaulters.

In yet another attack on reporters in India, a senior journalist from a leading Hindi news channel was allegedly assaulted by some commuters inside a local train in Mumbai. The incident was reported during the early morning hours, today between the Mira Road and Andheri railway station. TV journalist Sudhir Shukla onboard the local train to capture the brawl inside a compartment, when some commuters started an argument and assaulted him. The assaulters even snatched the journalist’s phone when he tried to capture pictures. Shukla was heading to the CBI BKC office to cover the Nirav Modi case.

Following the incident, the injured journalist was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Speaking on the matter, a senior Government railway police (GRP) official said, “A group of passengers standing on the footboard of the local train, tried to stop Shukla from boarding Andheri bound train at Mira Road station. GRP official also added that there was no space in the compartment but the journalist managed to get inside the train. Soon after the incident being reported, GRP police has started its investigation into the matter. Police officials are waiting for the journalist to get well to start the identification process.

Purushottam Karad, DCP of Western Railway GRP said the authorities will take stern action once the all accused will be identified. Mumbai Press Club has condemned the attack on a journalist and asked has the police and authorities to take appropriate action against the assaulters. The Mumbai Press Club in a statement said, “These communities are known for blocking others from traveling on trains during the rush hours. But the GRP always ignore these kinds of repeated incidents. As per the records of a not-for-profit organisation, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), 28 journalists were murdered between 1992 and 2017 during their work or reporting in India. India has witnessed the fourth highest number journalists killings after Mexico, Russia, and Brazil.

