The farmer, who had allegedly consumed poison outside the Mantralaya, on January 22, passed away at the JJ Hospital late on Sunday night. After a number of failed attempts to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the inadequate compensation he had received for a patch of his land in Dhule, Patil consumed a poisonous chemical and was taken to a government hospital in south Mumbai.

In the morning, the family has refused to claim the body from the hospital as they want CM to interfere in the matter (Image for representation)

Dharma Patil, an 84-year-old farmer, who had allegedly consumed poison outside the Maharashtra secretariat, passed away at the JJ hospital late on Sunday night. According to the police, the farmer consumed a poisonous chemical at the Mantralaya on January 22 to protest against the low returns offered by the state government for acquiring his land for a solar power plant. The farmer died hailed from North Maharashtra. After the suicide attempt, Patil was taken to a government hospital in south Mumbai.

According to the police, the farmer died due to acute kidney failure late on Sunday night. Patil had come to Mumbai as he wanted to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior ministers to complain about the inadequate compensation he had received for a patch of his land in Dhule, which was acquired for the solar power project. After a number of failed attempts in the last three months, Dharma Patil took this shocking step and told his son Narendra that he has consumed poison.

In the morning, the family has refused to claim the body from the hospital as they want CM to interfere in the matter. “We are not going to touch the body unless the CM himself comes here and gives us the compensation that my father died protesting for,” Narendra said on Monday. Narendra has refused to accept the Rs 15 lakh assistance offered by the Maharashtra government. He has also asked a written assurance from the government to grant a ‘martyred status to the deceased and proper compensation for the five-acre land. On the other hand, opposition parties Congress and NCP have blamed the government for farmer’s death.