The Mumbai Police has arrested a fashion designer for allegedly raping his 2 daughters, aged 17-years and 13-years. The accused has been sent to police custody till 13 April. According to initial reports, the 42-year-old fashion designer was arrested on April 9 for allegedly sexually assaulting how two daughters. Acting in the case, the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act court has sent the accused to police custody till April 13.

The incideint came to light after the 17-year-old victim Class XI student narrated her ordeal about the torture they were going through to her mother on April 8. The victim narrated the entire story to her mother after their father threatened to stop supporting their education financially if they stopped agreeing to his demands. The father also threatened to threw her out of the house if she complained. The mother after hearing her daughter’s ordeal confronted her husband but he even abused her.

Following these developments, mother and the victim reported that matter to police following which an FIR has been lodged in the case. In her statement to the police, the victim said that she did her father began to sexually abuse her two years ago but she did not remember the exact date. The victim also mentioned that she has three siblings including two sisters 13 and 10 years old and a 3-year-old brother. She also informed the police that her father had threatened her and his wife that he would force them to work in hotels to make money by engaging in sexual activities.

The accused father was arrested from his home at around 6AM on April 9. Reports suggest that the police is seeking his medical examination. Meanwhile, the minors have been shifted to a shelter home.

