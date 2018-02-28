A girl was molested and flashed at in a dimly lit deserted pedestrian subway in Mumbai's Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowk area. The girl was caught alone by the victim who also masturbated while looking at her. Several such cases have been reported from the area but the security of the girls is yet to be addressed. Police has registered a complaint and is investigating the CCTV footage.

Mumbai has now been started to be counted as one of the most unsafe cities to live in. This incident has come to light days after CCTV footage at the Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai showed a man publicly molesting a girl and trying to kiss her on the platform. The CCTV footage of the Metro Cinema area shows the girl being molested and flashed at while crossing the subway. She also tried passing some guards, but no one paid attention, said a TOI report.

Interestingly, the incident had happened on February 16 but the victim decided not to file a complaint. The matter was reported to police by the college principal who had received several complaints from female students who used the subway. The girl students had found themselves in trouble a number of times and raised concerns regarding their security but to no avail. The latest incident has now forced both the police and the college administration to act appropriately.

The underground pedestrian subway was lit dimly and hence the molester used the situation to incite fear into the victim’s mind and masturbated while looking at her. Earlier on February 22, a molester shamelessly molested a girl on a railway platform and was later arrested when the CCTV footage went viral.

#WATCH: Girl molested at Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai yesterday; accused has been arrested after complaint #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kwUfFhCZZG — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

