The city of dreams, Mumbai, has become the first city of the country to have as many as eight women police station in-charge. The Mumbai Police took to its Twitter handle and wrote: “Eight women police station in-charges a first in any city in the country, protecting the good and destroying the evil, with a smile each day.” While the country is facing the issue of women security and crime against women are escalating, the Mumbai Police has ensured that women are in the lead when it comes to guarding the city.

“Trying to keep up with the city’s trend of setting examples! #InspiredByMumbai,” the Twitter post of the Mumbai Police read further. Excited about the ladies appointed as Senior Police Inspectors (SPIs), the Mumbai police declared that they are expecting that soon the number of stations led by women officers will be more in the city. The names of the eight women police station in-charges are–Alka Mandave (Airport Police Station), Rashmi Jadhav (Cuffe Parade Police Station), Mrudula Lad (Sion Police Station), Lata Shirsat (Sahar Police Station), Jyotsna Rasam (Vanrai Police Station), Rohini Kale (Pantnagar Police Station), Vidhyalaxmi Hiremath (Aarey Police Station) and Kalpana Gadekar (BKC Police Station).

Trying to keep up with the city’s trend of setting examples! #InspiredByMumbai pic.twitter.com/cEyEu7GOmg — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 31, 2018

Mumbai becomes first Indian city to have 8 women police station in-charge; one of the eight, in-charge of Sion Police Station, Mridula Mahesh Lad says, 'we are just doing our duty, women should never consider themselves weak for any task' #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ieyvPBwc3h — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

While talking to a leading news agency, Rashmi Jadhav, in charge of Cuffe Parade Police Station said that a female in charge in the police station will help girls and women to come forward and report the crime against them as they would feel comfortable. According to Deepak Devraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, India has become the first country to appoint women Senior Police Inspectors. On Sunday, we received a positive response after the tweet on Mumbai police handle. The post has been shared over 328 times and garnered around 1700 likes. “We are just doing our duty, women should never consider themselves weak for any task,” a newly appointed SP, Mridula Mahesh Lad said.

