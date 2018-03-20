Students protesting at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) called off the protest on Tuesday. Students were protesting at the railway lines in demand for the permanent jobs in Indian Railways. Piyush Goyal officially made the announcement around 10:35 am in the morning. The agitation by students affected almost half of the train services in the Mumbai. The entire 4 lines were jammed after the ruckus created by students that resulted in the delay and problems for the people of Mumbai.

On Tuesday, students called off the rail roko agitation in Mumbai after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal appealed to the students who were protesting in Mumbai seeking permanent jobs in Indian Railways. Union Minister said that students can apply for the job in the ongoing placement drive that will end on March 31, 2018. Piyush Goyal officially made the announcement around 10:35 am in the morning. The agitation by students affected almost half of the train services in the Mumbai.

In a presser today, Minister of Indian Railways Piyush Goyal stated that all applicants should get a fair and equal opportunity to serve the nation. He added that recruitment for Indian railways 2018 underway at a large scale and students can apply for that. On directives of Supreme Court, Indian Railways has made a recruitment policy that is unbiased & transparent. “Railway has come out with a policy to ensure a fair, transparent & competitive recruitment process. Railway has reserved 20% posts for ‘Course Completed Act Apprentices’ along with an age relaxation equal to the period of apprenticeship, which will benefit them in the exam,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Hours before the announcement, hundreds of agitating students jammed the rail tracks and protested. The protest was majorly affected between Matunga and Dadar station, which hurdle lakhs of commuters. Protester stopped the number of trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

