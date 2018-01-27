Mumbai lost its last privately-owned elephant, Laxmi, on Thursday morning in Dahisar. According to the reports, the elephant was ill-treated and was made to beg on the streets by its owner. The reason for the death is to be ascertained after the post-mortem. Earlier, the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to ban the entry of elephants into Mumbai.

According to the reports, the elephant was ill-treated by her owner and that could be a reason for her death (Image for representation)

Mumbai lost its last privately-owned elephant, Laxmi, who died on Thursday morning in Dahisar at her owner’s home. The 48-year-old elephant was privately owned by Sabhashankar Pandey, and was allegedly held captive. The reason for the death is yet not certain as the post-mortem report could not be conducted. According to the reports, the elephant was ill-treated by her owner and that could be a reason for her death. State forest officials have taken the body for the post-mortem at the Malad based Kora Kendra to ascertain the cause of death.

The forest department lifted the dead animal with a crane after the elephant was reported dead in the morning. The elephant’s body was put in a tempo and was taken for the post-mortem. “The right environment and diet are very important for any animal to survive. In this case, we have often found the owner misusing the elephant for begging and taking him out for film shoots, weddings and temple festivals without permission,” said the honorary wildlife warden, Mumbai city, Sunish Kunju. He also accused Laxmi’s owner, Sabhashankar Pandey, for ill-treating her.

In 2016, another elephant owned by Pandey, 38-year-old Roopa, died at Fil City where she was taken for a shoot. She died of the liver failure and had stones in her bile duct and liver. The elephants in the city do no get adequate care as the doctors here do not have specialised knowledge to treat them. Earlier, the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to ban the entry of elephants into Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. According to reports, these elephants were made to beg on the streets by their owners.