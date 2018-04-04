A Muslim couple was allegedly beaten up by a group of people at the Central Railway Station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Shameer revealed that around 11pm, a group of people rushed inside the train suddenly and started beating him. The victims also alleged that the Thampanoor police refused to investigate the matter even after the complaint was registered against the incident.

The victim later lodges a complaint in the Thampanoor Police Station and asked the police officials to let him go to the hospital

In a shocking incident which surfaced from Thiruvananthapuram, a Muslim couple was allegedly beaten up by a group of people at the Central Railway Station. Reports said that the incident took place on Saturday when Shameer(29) and his wife (27) were onboard the Thiruvananthapuram-Nilambur Rajya Rani Link Express along with their two children. Shameer revealed that around 11pm, a group of people rushed inside the train suddenly and started beating him. He later alleged that one of the men who allegedly beat him up was Nemom Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor MR Gopan’s son Vivek.

According to Shameer, a group of people rushed into the train and started thrashing him. He said the goons grabbed his hair and hit him on his head and body. He further alleged that the people also tried to tear his clothes and even tried to tear his wife’s clothes. He further added that they later dragged them away from the train and took them to a location near Sreekumar Theatre in Thampanoor. According to a report in the News Minute, Nemom BJP councillor MR Gopan denied his son’s alleged involvement in the incident and he claimed that he was not at the spot at the time.

The victim later lodges a complaint in the Thampanoor Police Station and asked the police officials to let him go to the hospital. He was rudely attended by the police officials and was not given proper attention during registering his complaint. Shameer later revealed that he was attacked by the goons for supporting Vijith, a Dalit man who recently married an upper-caste woman. The victims also alleged that the Thampanoor police refused to investigate the matter even after the complaint was registered against the incident. On the contrary, the Thampanoor police revealed that they did not register the case as the Railway police has to book the accused.

