A Muslim youth was forced to shave off his beard and was brutally thrashed by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday, August 1, in Haryana’s Gurugram. The incident comes after a 28-year-old man was lynched in Alwar district of Rajasthan by a frenzied mob on suspicion cow smuggling.

Media reports suggest there was a scuffle between the youth and other men, who took Yunus to a barber’s shop and forced him to shave off his beard. The men brutally thrashed the youth when he refused to do so.

Haryana: FIR registered in Sector 29 Gurugram, after a youth Yunus filed complaint that a couple of unidentified men forcibly shaved off his beard following an altercation. — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

The incident comes after another 28-year-old man was lynched by a frenzied mob on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. the deceased along with another man was taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forest area near Lalawandi in the district when the incident occurred.

Reacting to the development, earlier this week, Rajasthan Chief Minister had said that mob lynching happens all over the world and she would have to be “more than god” to know about each and every incident that happens in the state.

Amid innumerable cases of mob lynching against Muslims, last month the apex court had directed the Parliament to make a law which will deal with mob lynching cases, saying ‘Mobocracy cannot be allowed’.

