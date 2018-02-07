BJP leader Vinay Katiyar first ridiculed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's demand for a bill that punishes anyone who calls an Indian Muslim a Pakistani, and then made a torrent of scornful comments saying Muslims should not live in India at all, they should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan. Vinay Katiyar mocked him by saying that there should be a bill which should punish those who do not respect Vande Mataram, another bill for those who insult the national flag and the ones who hoist the Pakistani flag should be punished as well.

When All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded a 3-year jail term for anyone who called an Indian Muslim a Pakistani, it was bound to raise eyebrows. Post his comments, controversial Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar not just launched a scornful attack at his demands but gave a volatile statement aimed at the entire community. Katiyar first said that Muslims should not live in India and then suggested that they should move to Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Retaliating to the demand made by Asadudding Owaisi in Lok Sabha earlier on Wednesday, Vinay Katiyar mocked him by saying that there should be a bill which should punish those who do not respect Vande Mataram, another bill for those who insult the national flag and the ones who hoist the Pakistani flag should be punished as well. The 63-year-old founder-president of Bajrang Dal did not stop there and once again directed controversial remarks at Muslims of India.

Katiyar went on to say, “Muslims should not live in India at all. They divided India on the grounds of the population, so what is the need for them to stay in India? They were provided their own portion of land. What are Muslims doing in India anyway; they should go and live in Bangladesh or Pakistan.”

After Katiyar’s comments, Asaduddin Owaisi responded by saying, “Now what can we say? His tenure is about to end aur chirag bujhne se pehle bhadakta bahut hai, he is coming of age what can we say?”

Earlier on Wednesday morning while speaking in Lok Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that a bill should be put in place that punishes anyone who calls an Indian Muslim a Pakistani. His comments came in the wake of Bareilly District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh’s controversial Facebook post on Kasganj violence where he said that it has become a “trend” that “people barge into Muslim-dominated areas and shout anti-Pakistan slogans there creating a ruckus.”