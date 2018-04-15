Instead of helping the victim, the Muzaffarnagar police officer arrested her along with her husband and son stating that her complaint was false. Later, the son told the media that officer had also demanded money for release. After the woman had committed suicide, the concerned authorities took cognizance of the complaints and suspended the police officer.

Even before the victims of Kathua and Unnao rape cases could get justice another horrific incident was reported where a woman committed suicide after being continuously harassed by two men residing near her house. Reports suggest that the victim had filed a complaint with the Muzaffarnagar police about the matter but no action was taken by the authorities. The woman also alleged that the police officer had arrested her along with her husband and son stating that her complaint was false.

Commenting on the matter, the son of the victim stated that the police officer also demanded money for the release. After the matter was highlighted, the concerned authorities took cognizance of the complaints and suspended the police officer. Later, the two accused were also arrested by the police. The following incident has once again highlighted the non-serious nature of the Uttar Pradesh police. Recently, the UP Police had been under the ire for allegedly trying to shield the accused in the Unnao rape case.

Muzaffarnagar: Woman committed suicide when police didn't take action against 2 men who molested her, instead arrested her son&husband, alleging her complaint is false. Son says 'Officer demanded money for release'. Police says 'Concerned officer suspended, both accused arrested' pic.twitter.com/NEPLXhwPNf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2018

The Muzaffarnagar shocker comes to light when the nation demands justice for Asifa and the Unnao rape victim. Earlier in January, an 8-year-old girl, Asifa, was kidnapped by a group of people who sedated her and raped her for days at a temple before smashing her head with a rock. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is currently under the ire for allegedly shielding the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from getting charged with raping a 16-year-old last year in June.

The following shocker comes to light after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that accused involved in Kathua and Unnao will not be spared. The following remarks by PM Modi came in after massive protests were staged by the angry mob across the nation.

