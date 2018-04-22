A 13-year-old was allegedly raped by a doctor on Tuesday, April 19, when she visited him for treatment. According to UP Police SP, She was drugged by the accused and then he sexually assaulted her. The accused has been arrested. A similar incident took place in Bihar's Champaran district, a 13-year-old was allegedly raped by her father on Saturday, which compelled her to kill herself.

In the wake of horrendous rape cases occurred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, another shocking incident took place in Muzaffarnagar, UP. A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a doctor on Tuesday, April 19, when she visited him for treatment. The victim’s family told the police that she was missing for 2 days before she came back in an intoxicated condition. After examining her condition, her family members filed a complaint at the police station. According to the medical examination of the minor, she was drugged by the doctor.

Ajay Sehdev, Superintendent of Police (SP), told news agency ANI, “The minor has been sent for medical examination. She was drugged by the accused and then he sexually assaulted her. The accused has been arrested. During the investigation, we found some objectionable items in the clinic and we are questioning him further.” On Saturday, a 13-year-old committed suicide after being allegedly raped by her father in Bihar’s Champaran district. Meanwhile, another shocking incident occurred in West Bengal’s Raiganj when two class 4 students were allegedly raped by a teacher in a classroom for 4 consecutive days after the school hours, reported police on Saturday.



A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a doctor in #Muzaffarnagar. The accused has been arrested by the police. Minor has been sent for medical examination. Police said, "The girl was drugged by the accused & then he sexually assaulted her." pic.twitter.com/COR9RxtuCP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2018

Amidst nationwide outcry over the gory gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old girl from Bakerwal community in Kathua, the Union Cabinet on Saturday proposed the death penalty to those convicted of raping children below 12 years of age. The move came after the Centre conveyed to the Supreme Court that it was working in order to amend Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 to award death penalty for child rapists.

