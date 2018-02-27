Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who has decided not to celebrate Holi in order to mourn the dead of 9 children killed in Muzaffarpur road accidents, However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the government with pictures of BJP leaders, including deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, reportedly celebrating Holi at Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha's residence.

Condemning the celebration, by tweeting pictures of the Holi get together, the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav rebuked the BJP leaders for being "insensitive" and celebrating Holi when Bihar is mourning the death of children in the Muzaffarpur road incident

The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has decided not to celebrate the Holi festival this year in order to mourn the death of 9 children who were killed in Muzaffarpur. 9 children and at least 14 were wounded while crossing the road after school was over in Muzaffarpur district of north Bihar. The injured school children were admitted to the Sri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital. The opposition has accused the government of sheiling BJP leader Manoj Baitha and helping him to escape to Nepal. Nitish Kumar is heading the Janata Dal (United)-BJP government in Bihar.

However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at the government with pictures of BJP leaders, including deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, reportedly celebrating Holi at Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha’s residence.Apart from Sushil Modi, health minister Mangal Pandey and road minister Nand Kishore Yadav also reportedly attended the Holi Milan at the BJP MP’s residence. Condemning the celebration, by tweeting pictures of the Holi get together, the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav rebuked the BJP leaders for being “insensitive” and celebrating Holi when Bihar is mourning the death of children in the Muzaffarpur road incident.

बीजेपी नेता द्वारा नशे में 35 बच्चों को रौंदने और 10 मासूमों को निर्ममता से कुचलने के बावजूद भाजपाई नाच-गा रहे है। भाजपा के सांसद और मंत्री मानवीय संवेदनाओं का क़त्ल कर होली मिलन समारोह में नाचने-गाने वाले सेलिब्रिटीज को बुला ठुमके लगा रहे है। कुछ तो मानवता का ख़्याल रखो साहब। pic.twitter.com/F0nADvmqjZ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 26, 2018

Bihar police on Monday, February 26 claimed that they have lodged an FIR against the Sitamarhi BJP leader Manoj Baitha and were in the process of arresting him in the Muzaffarpurroad accident. The opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav asserted that stern punitive measure should be taken against the accused.

