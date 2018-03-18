Tej Narayan Yadav, son of the victim, said that his father was murdered because he named a chowk after PM Modi and there is absolutely no other reason for the gruesome killing. He even alleged that the local police is providing false information to media and also pressurising his injured brother, who sustained severe injuries during the attack on his father. Yadav and his family are now contemplating on leaving their hometown.

Couple of days after a 70-year-old man was hacked to death by a massive group of 50 people in Bihar’s Darbhanga, his son, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has come out and spoken against the reason of killing which is being propagated by the police. Even his wife has claimed that the police officials are threatening and pressurising them to maintain that the elderly man was killed due to a long-standing land dispute. But the grieving kin is maintaining that the victim was beheaded because his son named a town square after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Tej Narayan Yadav, son of the victim, said that his father was murdered because he named a chowk after PM Modi and there is absolutely no other reason for the gruesome killing. He even alleged that the local police is providing false information to media and also pressurising his injured brother, who sustained severe injuries during the attack on his father. Yadav and his family are now contemplating on leaving their hometown.

Tej Narayan’s wife Sushila also shed light on the matter and backed the reason provided by her husband for the killing. “What police is saying is wrong. The murder happened over the name of Modi chowk. There was no land dispute. Earlier also, there have been skirmishes over the chowk name,” she added.

The murder was due to me naming the chowk after Modi ji. There is absolutely no other reason. Police is misleading and even pressurizing my injured brother. I am now contemplating leaving this place: Tej Narayan Yadav,son of victim #Darbhanga #Bihar

What police is saying is wrong, the murder happened over the name of Modi chowk, there was no land dispute. Earlier also there have been skirmishes over the chowk name: Sushila,Daughter in Law of victim #Darbhanga #Bihar

Earlier on Friday, a group of at least 50 people attacked Tej Narayan Yadav’s father and brother, Kamlesh, as Tej had named a chowk after Narendra Modi. The attackers beheaded the father while attempted to kill the brother too, but he escaped. Post the attack, Kamlesh alleged that several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers were not really happy over Narendra Modi Chowk and were actively looking to bring down the plaque at the chowk from some time. They wanted to rename it after party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

